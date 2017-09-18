K-9 Dax Tracks Down Missing, Intoxicated Man In Ditch In Beach Park

Bears-Buccaneers: Bucs Beat Bears, 29-7 | Bernstein: Awful Bears Bring New QB Scrutiny | Emma: More Glennon Miscues Could Force Trubisky Time Sooner Rather Than Later | Gabriel: These Bears Worse Than 2016

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sheriff’s canine tracked a missing intoxicated man to a ditch early Sunday in north suburban Beach Park.

The 41-year-old man had walked away from his home in the 10800 block of West Fairbanks Drive about 1:40 a.m. wearing only his underwear, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. He was described as in mental distress and intoxicated.

Deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Dax (Credit: Lake County sheriff’s office)

Deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Dax tracked the missing man’s scent from his home, and after about a quarter-mile, Dax found the man in ditch.

He was lying facedown, covered in mud and heavy brush, according to the sheriff’s office. He was initially unresponsive, but a waiting ambulance took him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

It was the second time in less than a month that a sheriff’s canine team found and saved a person in mental distress, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

