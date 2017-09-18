Thomason: Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 3

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) Here are my top 10 waiver adds for 10- and 12-member fantasy football leagues with Week 3 upon us.

1. Chris Carson (RB, Seattle Seahawks) – It looks like what we’ve been hearing since OTAs in June has finally come to fruition. Carson seems to have climbed his way to the top of the depth chart in Seattle, even with Thomas Rawls back and healthy. Carson rumbled his way to 20 carries for 93 yards and added a reception for seven yards on two targets Sunday. What was most telling and likely a major point of confidence for the coaching staff was putting the ball in Carson’s hands when the game was on the line and when the Seahawks needed to grind the clock away. He did just that, ripping off long run after long run to put the 49ers on ice. I’d be happy to grab Carson with my top waiver choice and hope the Seahawks continue to feed him, as he has outshined every other running back on the roster for months now.

2. Samaje Perine/Chris Thompson (RB, Washington Redskins) – Word is that Rob Kelley may be dealing with fractured ribs after he left Sunday’s game and never returned. While Thompson exploded for 106 total yards and two scores, he was out-touched by Perine, 22-6 It’s safe to say that Thompson should be added in point-per-reception formats because of his 12 targets in two games, but Perine should handle lead back duties going forward while Kelley battles back from injury.

3. Chris Johnson (RB, Arizona Cardinals) – As most people ran to pick up Kerwynn Williams, it turns out Johnson still looks like the better running back after starting the second half and salting away the clock. He only tallied 11 carries for 44 yards, but he out-produced Williams (nine carries, 22 yards) and could look to secure the backfield next week. No one player is going to replace David Johnson, but I’ll take a shot on Chris Johnson’s ability to unseat Williams and see the bulk of the work going forward.

4. J.J. Nelson (WR, Arizona Cardinals) – We know Cardinals receiver John Brown is oft-injured and has a hard time staying on the field, so adding Nelson to your squad is a sound move. Brown missed Sunday’s game with a quad injury, and Nelson looked like the best player on the field, logging seven targets and nabbing five for 120 yards and a score. That’s now 13 targets, 10 receptions, 163 yards and two scores in the first two games of the year. He’s a burner and with the Cardinals lacking any offensive consistency or pep, Nelson may well end up being a spark.

5. Geronimo Allison (WR, Green Bay Packers) – Allison is up this high because of the high-octane nature of the Packers’ offense and the uncertainty of Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson, both of whom left Sunday night’s game in Atalanta and didn’t return. There hasn’t been much news regarding the outlook for Nelson, while Cobb is supposedly day-to-day. If either or both are slated to miss time, Allison is a must-add.

6. Rashard Higgins (WR, Cleveland Browns) – Higgins may be the Browns receiver to own now. Both Sammie Coates and Kenny Britt look like they couldn’t care less about football, and Higgins out-snapped them both, playing 54 of 71 snaps Sunday. He also logged 11 targets, snagging seven of them for 95 yards. It was a great performance for the youngster out of Colorado State who was just signed off the practice squad. The other major benefit here for his outlook is Corey Coleman is expected to miss weeks with a broken hand.

7. Ben Watson (TE, Baltimore Ravens) – Watson was Mr. Reliable for Joe Flacco on Sunday, catching all eight of his targets for 91 yards. Two years ago, Watson finished inside the top 12 tight ends because of volume. After tearing his Achilles last year, he seems to be healthy and ready to resume that role for the Ravens. It was just last year that Dennis Pitta occupied this role for the Ravens and led all tight ends in receptions (88). If you need a tight end, I recommend grabbing Watson, especially if you’re in PPR leagues.

8. Chris Ivory (RB, Jacksonville Jaguars) – While T.J. Yeldon has been out with a hamstring injury, I still think it’s clear who the primary backup is to Leonard Fournette. Ivory runs with similar style and power as Fournette and has a role in the offense regardless of Fournette’s health. Yeldon will be a change-of-pace back when he returns. With the Jaguars 100 percent committed to the run and keeping Blake Bortles from throwing often, Ivory makes for a good end-of-the-bench stash in the event the worst happens to Fournette under his heavy workload.

9. Mohamed Sanu (WR, Atlanta Falcons) – The Falcons offense has picked up right where it left off from a record-breaking season last year, and Sanu is the clear No. 2 option behind Julio Jones in the passing game. He’s seen a combined 14 targets in the first two games and caught 11 of them for 132 yards. He’s never going to be a trustworthy fantasy asset nut can provide a nice floor for bye weeks and injury fill-ins. Plus, if anything happens to Jones, his target volume will go through the roof.

10. Alex Collins (RB, Baltimore Ravens) – Terrance West is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and is day-to-day, so Collins is a name to monitor. He played only eight snaps Sunday but carried the ball on seven of them for 42 yards. He caught the eye of coach John Harbaugh, who mentioned he played well and earned more playing time. If West’s injury lingers or if Buck Allen were to get hurt, Collins will end up seeing a lot of work in this running back-by-committee approach.

Just missed: Giovani Bernard, Duke Johnson, Jermaine Kearse, Allen Hurns, Tyler Lockett, Devin Funchess, Zach Miller and Ed Dickson.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score’s fantasy football expert and co-host of “Chicago’s Fantasy Football Today,” which can be heard every Sunday during football season from 8-9 a.m. CT on WSCR-670 and 670thescore.com/listen. Follow him on Twitter@jthomason77 and feel free to ask fantasy questions.