Death Toll Rising In Mexico Earthquake

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake shook the Mexico City region Tuesday afternoon, causing buildings to collapse and dozens of reported deaths.
Mexico State Gov. Alfredo del Mazo tells the Televisa news network that the magnitude 7.1 earthquake had killed at least two people in his state, which borders Mexico City.
The governor of Morelos said later Tuesday at least 42 died in his central Mexican state following the quake.
Mexican television stations are showing dramatic images of a several-story building collapsing.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which occurred around 1 p.m., was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.
Mexico City’s international airport says it has suspended operations due to the magnitude 7.1 quake that shook the central part of the country.
