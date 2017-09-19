Drury First Democrat To Jump Into AG Race After Madigan Bows Out

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Rep. Scott Drury (D-Highwood) became the first Democrat to formally announce he’s running for attorney general in 2018, after Lisa Madigan’s surprise announcement that she would not seek a fifth term.

Drury, who had been running for governor, decided to drop out of that race to seek Madigan’s seat.

“Based on my background, and my experience as a federal prosecutor, as a corruption fighter, as an adjunct law professor at Northwestern’s law school, and as a state representative, I believe I’m uniquely qualified to be the state’s top legal officer,” he said.

#DruryAG. Dem Rep Scott Drury drops bid for Gov, pivots after @LisaMadigan drops out. pic.twitter.com/H7wnK4abKE — Edward Marshall (@edmarshallcbs2) September 19, 2017

He said Madigan has done a great job representing the state in civil matters, and should be commended for it, but he said the attorney general’s office must do more in matters of public corruption and gun violence.

“The attorney general must be a bright light of justice shining through the dense fog, and giving hope to all of those people in Illinois who know that they’re lost at sea,” Drury said.

Retiring Illinois State Rep. Elaine Nekritz (D-Northbrook) and Illinois State Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-Chicago) both have said they’re considering bids for Madigan’s seat, but have yet to officially announce they’re running.

McHenry County Board Chairman and former state lawmaker Jack Franks, former Chicago Board of Education president Gery Chico, and Chicago Park District President Jesse Ruiz also have said they’re interested in running.

Attorney Sarah Burke, a daughter of Chicago Ald. Ed Burke (14th), had been considering a run as well, but her father said Tuesday that family matters changed her mind.

Breaking: Ald. Ed Burke says his daughter Sarah has decided NOT to run for atty gen. Cites concern for her 3 kids. pic.twitter.com/6fELCUw4Kr — Derrick Blakley (@BlakleyCBS2) September 19, 2017

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx also had been mentioned as a potential candidate, but has ruled out a bid for Madigan’s seat.

Urbana attorney Erika Harold, who was Miss America in 2003, already was running unopposed as a Republican before Madigan announced she wouldn’t seek re-election.