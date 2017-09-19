EYE ON THE HURRICANES: Track Maria | Track Jose | Latest Advisories | CBS News Coverage 

Five More Colleges To Provide Scholarships To Chicago Star Scholars

Filed Under: Chicago STAR Scholarship, City Colleges Of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five more schools have been added to the City Colleges of Chicago’s “Star Scholars” transfer program for students who wish to seek a bachelor’s degree.

Saint Xavier University, Kendall College, Marquette University, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Illinois State University will become four-year college Star transfer partners, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CCC Chancellor Juan Salgado announced Tuesday.

A total of 24 four-year colleges and universities now provide additional scholarships of $1,000 to $50,000 per year for Star Scholar graduates who have received a City Colleges degree.

The program was Emanuel’s pre-election plan to help parents put kids through college without going broke.

To date, more than $1 million in scholarship funds have been offered to Star Scholars through transfer partnerships, according to the mayor’s office.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch