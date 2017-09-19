Five More Colleges To Provide Scholarships To Chicago Star Scholars

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five more schools have been added to the City Colleges of Chicago’s “Star Scholars” transfer program for students who wish to seek a bachelor’s degree.
Saint Xavier University, Kendall College, Marquette University, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Illinois State University will become four-year college Star transfer partners, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CCC Chancellor Juan Salgado announced Tuesday.
A total of 24 four-year colleges and universities now provide additional scholarships of $1,000 to $50,000 per year for Star Scholar graduates who have received a City Colleges degree.
The program was Emanuel’s pre-election plan to help parents put kids through college without going broke.
To date, more than $1 million in scholarship funds have been offered to Star Scholars through transfer partnerships, according to the mayor’s office.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)