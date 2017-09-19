No Video Exists Of Kenneka Jenkins Walking Into Freezer

(CBS) – There’s a reason the public hasn’t seen surveillance video of Kenneka Jenkins walking into the hotel freezer where her body was found earlier this month.

It doesn’t exist, a spokesperson for the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center tells CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos.

More specifically, there is no video camera trained on the freezer.

The information came as attorneys for Jenkins’ survivors toured the hotel Tuesday.

Jenkins, 19, went to a party at the hotel Sept. 8 with friends but was reported missing overnight. Her body was found in a freezer early Sept. 10, and police have told family members it appears Jenkins inadvertently caused her own death by getting trapped inside.

Conspiracy theories have abounded on social media platforms, with Rosemont police the focus of criticisms. Tuesday, friends and family members held another demonstration outside the hotel.

“I want to see her literally, actually walking into this freezer,” Tereasa Martin, Jenkins’ mother, said last week.

That won’t happen because there is no such video, according to the hotel.

Video timecodes in clips released last week indicate Jenkins roamed the hotel for more than an hour.

First, Jenkins is walking with friends. There’s a time gap, and hours later we see her by herself.

At one point, she stumbles out of an elevator. Later, she repeatedly hits the wall walking down a hallway.

Family attorneys have questioned the effectiveness of hotel officials in helping Jenkins or her family, once the woman’s disappearance was reported to them.

Tuesday, attorney Larry Rogers Jr. toured the hotel for about an hour. A hotel spokesperson says Rogers took pictures inside, asked questions and walked in all of the areas that video shows Jenkins walking.

Autopsy and toxicology results have yet to be released.

Rosemont police say the case is a death investigation and is a top priority for the department.