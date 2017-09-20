Family Wants Answers After Woman’s Body Found 2 Days Later In Health Club Restroom Stall

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 78-year-old woman was found dead two days after she entered a health club in west suburban Burr Ridge, and the family wants answers.

Patricia Austin went to the Life Time Fitness Club in Burr Ridge on July 12. The body of the 78-year-old woman from Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood was found at about 7 p.m. on July 14, by another member in a restroom stall. The woman noticed after her workout that the same woman appeared to have been in the same stall for about two hours and notified an employee, according to Burr Ridge Deputy Police Chief Marc Loftus.

The employee went into the restroom, received no response from the patron, and went underneath the stall and found Patricia Austin, Loftus said.

Employees began performing CPR on Austin, who was unresponsive, Loftus said. Paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene. The last time Austin checked in to the health club was about 48 hours before she was found, about 7 p.m. July 12, Loftus said.

A preliminary report from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Austin died of natural causes.

Family attorney Mark Nolan has gone to court seeking surveillance video from the club and any records that might shed light on why Austin’s body wasn’t discovered for two days.

“When you lock up the front door and you see your member’s car sitting right by the entrance, I would think that it would occur to me – ‘hey we missed somebody,'” Nolan said.

A spokesman for Life Time in a statement to the Tribune said it’s possible no workers at the club discovered Austin’s body, because it’s not unusual for a stall to be occupied when staff comes to clean it.

