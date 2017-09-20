Chicagoans Savor Summer-Like Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wednesday’s 92 degree high was a record – and people were out and about trying to make the most out of these last couple days of summer.
1971 — that is the last time it was this hot on or after Sept. 20.
One couple went straight for the water to cool off, even though beach season is officially over.
“We are just trying to enjoy the weather because you never know — tomorrow we might have snow,” DeeDee Gusmao tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar.
Fisherman Freddy Ortega agrees.
“Pretty soon, probably in three weeks, it’s back to the old long johns and ski mask and gloves and everything else.”
Warm temperatures were expected to continue into the weekend, with 90 degrees anticipated for Thursday.