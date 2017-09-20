Suspect Charged In Fatal Shooting At Alsip Towing Company

(CBS) — A Carpentersville man was charged with murdering a 76-year-old man and wounding another man in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Alsip.
Brian Garcia, 33, was charged with single counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to Alsip police.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1:09 p.m. at Ray’s Towing and Recovery Service, 4340 W. 127th St., police said. When the officers arrived, someone told them two people were shot inside the business and the shooter had fled. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a botched armed robbery.
Mohamed Salhia, F. Salhia, 76, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 2:05 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Orland Park.
The other victim, a 43-year-old man, was also taken to Christ, where his condition stabilized, police said.
The officers secured the area and broadcast a description Garcia and his vehicle.
Oak Lawn police officers spotted Garcia’s vehicle at 107th Street and Pulaski Road. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but Garcia refused to stop and a brief chase ensued. Garcia then got out of the vehicle and ran away at 95th and Central Park before being arrested following a short foot chase.
