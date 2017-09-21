Blind Man Reported Missing In Evergreen Park

CHICAGO (CBS)–Police are searching for a blind man who was reported missing from southwest suburban Evergreen Park.
Steven Cunningham, 50, was reported missing Aug. 3 by his cousin, who last saw him July 4, according to Evergreen Park police.
Cunningham is described as a 5-foot-7, 165-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and is blind.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (708) 422-2144.
