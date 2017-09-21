DEVELOPING: HURRICANE: Track MariaAdvisories | Puerto Rico: Direct Hit  | MEXICO QUAKE: Toll Climbs | IMAGES

Bank Robbed In Elgin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Wednesday evening in northwest suburban Elgin.

The suspect entered the bank about 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Larkin Avenue and demanded money, according to a statement from Elgin police. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

elgin bank robbery Bank Robbed In Elgin

Surveillance image of the person suspected of robbing a bank in Elgin on Sept. 20, 2017. (Source: Elgin Police)

Further details were not immediately available as police and the FBI investigated, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at (847) 695-4195 or text a tip to 847411 with “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the message. Callers can remain anonymous.

