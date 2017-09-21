2 Men Shot, Critically Wounded In Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and critically wounded Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
They were standing outside at 10:54 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Woodlawn when a minivan drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The minivan then drove off in an unknown direction.
A 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and the other man, 37, suffered gunshot wounds to the torso, pelvis and both arms, police said. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)