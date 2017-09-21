Missing An Urn With Cremains? Call Indiana Coroner

(CBS) — The Lake County Ind. Coroner’s office is trying to solve a puzzle that will lead to a proper burial.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
It was not quite two weeks ago when an urn and cremated remains were found along a bike path in Hammond.
The chief deputy coroner in Lake County, Scott Sefton, says the brown plastic urn has a torn sticker on the side with the name “GARDENS” and the last four digits of a zip code.
“It’s green lettering on a white sticker. We’re hoping a person will hear this and think, ‘Oh, my goodness, that was my grandfather’s remains,’” he says. “Or a grandmother. Or someone’s loved one.”
Sefton says it’s not even clear that the cremated remains are human.
In any case, he says, they deserve burial with respect.
Anyone with information is asked to call (219) 755-3265.