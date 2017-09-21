Man Tried To Abduct Girl, 14, Walking To School In Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A walk to school turned into a terrifying ordeal for a teenager Wednesday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
Police issued a community alert after a 14-year-old girl reported a man wearing a black ski mask approached her from behind shortly after 7 a.m., and tried to grab her near 64th and Minerva, near University of Chicago Charter School: Woodlawn Campus.
The girl was able to escape, and the man ran into a white panel van with no rear windows before driving away.
A community alert described the suspect as a white male, standing approximately 5-foot-4, and weighing about 175 pounds. In addition to the ski mask, he was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, and white Skechers shoes.
Police said people in the neighborhood should be aware of the situation, and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity, vehicles, or people.