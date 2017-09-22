Bears Receive Good News On Nick Kwiatkoski’s Pectoral Injury

(CBS) The Bears received positive news on the pectoral injury suffered by linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, as it’s not as serious as originally thought and won’t require surgery, coach John Fox told reporters at Halas Hall on Friday.
Initial concerns were that Kwiatkoski suffered a torn pectoral and would be out for the season, the same diagnosis that linebacker Jerrell Freeman received. However, after several days of follow-up examinations, it was determined that Kwiatkoski’s injury was of a less serious nature.
Fox didn’t delve into details of Kwiatkoski’s injury or status, only clarifying that it was different from Freeman’s injury. Kwiatkoski was set to replace Freeman, who was placed on injured reserve and is likely out for the season. The injury to Kwiatkoski occurred during the first quarter a 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
Kwiatkoski has been ruled out against the Steelers on Sunday. It remains to be seen who will fill in his place at inside linebacker alongside Danny Trevathan.