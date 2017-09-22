Suspect Charged After Bolingbrook Mayor’s Home Vandalized

 (CBS) – A suspect has been charged in connection with the spray-paint vandalism of Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar’s home.

Police found the graffiti – described as “anarchist symbols and swastikas” – Wednesday morning at Claar’s residence. There was also spray-painted marks on a driveway and sidewalk, police said in a news release.

Rachel Tuszynski (Bolingbrook Police)

Police took a suspect into custody: Bolingbrook resident Rachel Tuszynski, 29, who allegedly provided a confession.

Prosecutors charged Tuszynski with several offenses, including threatening a public official, criminal damage to property and criminal defacement.

Tuszynski was transported to a detention facility.

 

