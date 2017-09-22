Suspect Charged After Bolingbrook Mayor’s Home Vandalized

(CBS) – A suspect has been charged in connection with the spray-paint vandalism of Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar’s home.
Police found the graffiti – described as “anarchist symbols and swastikas” – Wednesday morning at Claar’s residence. There was also spray-painted marks on a driveway and sidewalk, police said in a news release.
Police took a suspect into custody: Bolingbrook resident Rachel Tuszynski, 29, who allegedly provided a confession.
Prosecutors charged Tuszynski with several offenses, including threatening a public official, criminal damage to property and criminal defacement.
Tuszynski was transported to a detention facility.