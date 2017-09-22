Joniak: Keys To Bears-Steelers

By Jeff Joniak

(CBS) — The Chicago Bears face the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are my keys to the game:

–I know it is a broken record. However, the Bears defense is facing an offense loaded with weapons for the third consecutive week. The plan must include taking away a possession for two, shortening the game with a productive rushing attack and making good on all red-zone trips.

–Running on the Steelers is not simple. They permit 74.0 yards per game and 3.29 per carry. Last season, they gave up an even 100.0 yards/game. However, they were 1-3 in the games they allowed a back to get 100 yards or more. With the offensive line welcoming back Kyle Long, but possibly losing Josh Sitton (ribs), the challenge remains to get the continuity and orchestration headed in the right direction.

–The Bears need to block defensive end Cameron Hayward, who had three hits and one hurry plus five tackles on runs against the Vikings. Bud Dupree is recovering from a shoulder injury, but he’s a screamer off the edge. Linebacker Ryan Shazier is as fast as anyone at his position. These are really good players.

–After losing on first down in Tampa, success running the ball on early downs will help quarterback Mike Glennon get to his play-action and downfield passing game. Until that happens, the Steelers will load the box and challenge Glennon to beat them with his arm, and the receivers to beat the coverage with their route running.

Last season, the Bears rushed for a 5.25 yards/carry on first down, right now they are 27th in the league earning just 2.9yards/carry. It’s a must to boost that number.

–Defensively, the Bears once again have their hands full. Ben Roethlisberger knows his personnel as well as any quarterback in the league. He can threaten every blade of grass with Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and running back Lev’eon Bell. Throw in tight end Jesse James, who is pushing towards a breakout season. Tackling, mental toughness, and forcing turnovers are paramount for Vic Fangio’s unit this week.

–One of the storylines in Pittsburgh right now is that the Steelers play down to their competition. Interestingly, it started three years ago when Mike Glennon led Tampa Bay to a week four, 2014 upset at Heinz Field of the Steelers 27-24 in what was a 2-14 Buccaneers season. Apparently, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin showed his team the film of that loss to his team this week. Glennon has not won a game as a starting quarterback since. If he gets off to a quick start and the Bears start rolling, maybe the Steelers get that “uh oh” feeling again.

–Lastly, the Bears have to clean up their entire game. From dropped passes, to third down defensive penalties, to mental breakdowns in coverage, or decisions, to turnovers, the Bears are in clean up mode. The good news is all of these problems can be repaired.

Jeff Joniak is the play-by-play announcer for the Bears broadcasts on WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9 FM.