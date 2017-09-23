ComEd Crews Return From Helping Those Affected By Irma

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s ComEd crews have helped to restore power to two million people in the Daytona Beach area following Hurricane Irma.
Crews returned to Chicago’s south location, 7601 S. Lawndale, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
Larry White, an overhead electrician for ComEd, says when he arrived in the Daytona Beach area nearly two weeks ago, about two million customers were without power.
This is the fifth humanitarian mission White has gone on to help victims in similar situations — and his third hurricane.
“The residents were very gracious, very thankful, and that gives us the energy to keep going even after a long day’s work,” he said.
Crews worked 16 hours a day for 10 days straight. Before crews left, they were able to get power back on for all of the affected residents.
ComEd Senior Vice President Fidel Marquez said their 700 employees joined a force of about 11,000 utility workers from across the country to help turn the lights back on.