Cancer Survivor To Climb Mt. Kilimanjaro With Surgeon

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban man who survived pancreatic cancer has a new mountain to climb. Literally.
During a post-cancer checkup at Northwest Community Hospital in April, 68-year-old Ken Brown learned his oncology surgeon was planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, which is a dream Brown has had for years.
He initially turned down Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria’s invitation to join him, but Brown’s daughter-in-law had him rethink it.
“What better opportunity to go ahead and fulfill one of your dreams — a longtime dream — and do it with a doctor who was instrumental in helping you get to this place,” Brown said. “I think [this] is a pretty unique opportunity that I have to take advantage of.”
Brown, a Highland Park attorney, has been training and plans to join Dr. Bilimoria and eight other climbers, who hope to summit the world’s tallest free-standing mountain.
“To be able to be here today, and to try to fulfill another goal, I feel very fortunate,” Brown said.
He leaves for Tanzania on Thursday.