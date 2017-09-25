Man Tried To Lure Teen Girl Into Car In West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in the West Lawn community have issued a community alert warning residents that a would-be kidnapper might be on the prowl in the area.
On Sept. 15, a 14-year-old girl was walking to a bus stop at 67th and Pulaski, when a white sedan pulled up to her, and a man inside motioned for her to get in the vehicle, police said.
The girl ran away into a nearby Currency Exchange. Police said the man circled twice, trying to lure the girl inside, but then drove away.
The driver was described as a 25- to 30-year-old black man with a dark complexion, short black hair, and a full-trimmed beard.
The car was described as a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Toyota. It was missing a hubcap on the front right wheel, and has Illinois license plate number Q992822.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.