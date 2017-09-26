Best Places For Iced Coffee In Chicago

By Michelle Guilbeau

Coffee connoisseurs know a good coffee when they taste it and die hard coffee fans are always on a mission to find the best coffee. The chill of a good iced coffee brew can make the heart jump for joy as the caffeine runs through the veins. When the craving arrives, coffee must be found and here you will find the best iced coffees in Chicago.

Osmium Coffee Bar

1117 W. Belmont Ave.

Chicago, IL 60657

(773) 360-7553

www.darkmattercoffee.com

Iced coffee on tap can found in the summer at Osmium Coffee Bar and the coffee will make the mouth tingle. If any coffee questions are needed to be answered, the baristas are some of the most helpful around. This is also a great place to work and relax; creativity will flow while sitting in this Chicago coffee bar.

Ipsento 606

1813 N. Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

(872) 206-8697

www.ipsento.com

For those looking for a quick jolt of caffeine, be sure to try the Nitro coffee. The bold taste will send shivers down the spine and the caffeine will keep one going throughout the day. Seating is limited so be ready to stand or take your cold Joe to go.

Caffe Streets

1750 W. Division St.

Chicago, IL 60622

(773) 278-2739

www.caffestreets.com

Caffe Street has a nice selection of cold coffees and their house coffee is a must try. This modern café is a visual treasure and be sure to check out their patio as it is the perfect spot to sip on a cup of brew in Wicker Park.

La Colombe Torrefaction

955 W. Randolph St.

Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 733–0707

www.lacolombe.com

Iced coffee on Nitro Draft is the drink of choice at La Colombe Torrefaction and the iced latte is also another excellent choice at this quaint café in West Town. Bring your cup back and you get a discount, coffee lovers can rejoice.

Beatrix

519 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 284-1377

www.beatrixchicago.com

The $2 Nitro iced coffee is quite the deal and goes on all day, plus the taste will be one to savor. This coffee house offers two iconic roasters, Intelligentsia and Metropolis. The talented baristas also make this River North location a must visit.

