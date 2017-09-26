Cardi B Breaks 19-Year Billboard Music Record

By Diamaris Martino

Cardi B is making moves by becoming the first female rapper to have a solo No. 1 song on the Billboard’s Hot 100 in 19 years.

Her hit song “Bodak Yellow” broke records, and dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“Bodak Yellow” is Cardi B’s debut single. She is performing at UIC Pavilion on Friday.

The song was released in June and quickly climbed up the charts.

The last female rapper to get the No. 1 spot was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

The closest anyone female rapper has gotten since then was in 2014. Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

The song got Janet Jackson’s seal of approval:

I really can't even believe this .Its soo surreal .Like ommmmmmmgggg son this the type of shit you dream about .Thank you Janet Jackson for showing Bodak Yellow some love.Im so happy . A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The song has earned a gold certification, and the YouTube video has over 170 million views.