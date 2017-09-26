Cardi B Breaks 19-Year Billboard Music Record

By Diamaris Martino
Cardi B is making moves by becoming the first female rapper to have a solo No. 1 song on the Billboard’s Hot 100 in 19 years.
Her hit song “Bodak Yellow” broke records, and dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”
“Bodak Yellow” is Cardi B’s debut single. She is performing at UIC Pavilion on Friday.
The song was released in June and quickly climbed up the charts.
The last female rapper to get the No. 1 spot was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.
The closest anyone female rapper has gotten since then was in 2014. Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.
The song got Janet Jackson’s seal of approval:
The song has earned a gold certification, and the YouTube video has over 170 million views.