Cubs’ Albert Almora Leaves Game With Injury After Colliding With Wall

(CBS) Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. left his team’s game at St. Louis on Tuesday night after colliding with the wall in the fifth inning.

Almora was chasing a double that was rolling in the gap when he stumbled on the warning track and awkwardly went head-first and shoulder-first into the left-center field wall. Almora immediately hit the ground in pain, and trainers worked on his shoulder for a time. He walked off the field under his own power.

Almora is hitting .295 with seven homers and 45 RBIs this season.

Leonys Martin replaced Almora in center field. The Cardinals led 6-3 at the time with no outs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Cubs’ magic number to clinch the NL Central is one.

