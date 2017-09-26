Joliet Woman, 50, Killed In Fiery Truck Collision On I-80

JOLIET (CBS) — A 50-year-old Joliet woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash that closed part of Interstate 80 for more than 10 hours Tuesday near southwest suburban Joliet.
About 6:12 a.m., a disabled truck tractor driven by a west suburban La Grange man and double trailer were parked on the right shoulder of I-80 eastbound at milepost 129, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
A replacement truck tractor responded to the scene to assist and parked on the shoulder in front of the disabled truck, ISP said. Sami Guzick, 50, of Joliet, was assisting with the vehicles when a semi truck veered off onto the right shoulder, striking the rear of the double trailer and her, before becoming engulfed in flames.
The driver of the semi, a 46-year-old Chicago man, and the 49-year-old La Grange man, were transported to hospitals with serious injuries, ISP said. Guzick was pronounced on the scene by the Will County coroner’s office.
The Interstate was shut down for hours while the Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit was on scene and clean-up crews removed the remaining debris, ISP said. All eastbound lanes of I-80 were reopened as of about 5 p.m.
The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.
