2 Killed, 7 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and at least seven others were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

Officers responded at 9:47 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 6400 block of South Langley in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, where they found a male in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, according to Chicago Police. The male, thought to be between 17 and 21 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was shot to death about 8:45 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The man, thought to be in his 30s, was sitting in a vehicle in the 5100 block of West Concord when someone walked up and opened fire. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on either fatality.

The day’s latest shooting happened at 11:44 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 35-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Trumbull, according to police. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Less than an hour earlier, a 32-year-old man was shot and wounded in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. He was sitting in a parked vehicle at 11:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Troy when a male walked up and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the legs and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

At 9:07 p.m., a 30-year-old man was wounded in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was stopped at a red light in the 11900 block of South Halsted when a male approached on foot and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the neck and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 27-year-old was shot in the right leg at 7:51 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Division in the West Town neighborhood, police said. He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 5:15 p.m., a 23-year-old man was wounded in a Pilsen neighborhood drive-by shooting. A light-colored vehicle drove up to the man in the 1900 block of South Peoria and someone inside the car opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the buttocks and left foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the lower back shortly before 3 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Leclaire in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. He drove himself to West Suburban Hospital and Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

The day’s first shooting happened about 12 hours earlier in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 36-year-old man was in an argument at 2:43 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Wallace when another male pulled out a handgun and shot him in the right leg, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. A suspect was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.

Monday’s shootings followed a weekend in which three men were shot to death and at least 36 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago, including the incident on Wallace.

