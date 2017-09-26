Wrigleyville Ramping Up For Postseason

(CBS) — The Cubs can clinch the National League Central Division with a win Tuesday night against arch-rival St. Louis.

The game is at Busch Stadium, not Wrigley Field, and while some Cub fans would love to see the Cubs eliminate the Cardinals in St. Louis, most Wrigleyville bars managers don’t expect big crowds to result.

Murphy’s is the exception. The sign outside the bar reads, “One is the loneliest number.” But manager Patrick Curth expects to do well and has barricades set up or at the ready outside.

“We think people are going to be excited to come out and watch us clinch again,” Curth says.

Others, not so much.

“We’re expecting a better-than-average Tuesday night,” says David Strauss, a manager and part-owner of Sluggers.

Translation: Not huge.

“We’re not sure if it will attract the same kind of attention it did last year,” Strauss said.

Merkle’s manager Russ Bishop believes most fans will wait for the actual playoff games.

“I think some people will be out, but not a ton of them,” Bishop says.

Sports Corner expects only the die-hards. And as for the venerable Cubby Bear? It’s closed Tuesdays — tonight included.

One point on which all the managers agree: They expect to see the Cubs playing in a month. And that will be good for business.