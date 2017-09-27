Bears Guard Josh Sitton Questionable To Play Against Packers

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Bears guard Josh Sitton is in jeopardy of sitting out his team’s game in Lambeau Field for a second straight season.

Previously a four-time Pro Bowler with the Packers, Sitton is listed as questionable for the contest in Green Bay on Thursday night as he continues to work through a ribs injury. He was injured at Tampa Bay on Sept. 17 and missed last Chicago’s win against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Sitton became a starter for the Packers in 2008 and missed just two games across the next seven seasons. He was released suddenly by Green Bay prior to the 2016 season and landed with Chicago, which was in need of help on the interior. Sitton played in 13 games last season but missed the return trip to Lambeau Field.

As Sitton may be out again Thursday, the Bears may also be without their first contingency plan. Offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu is also listed as questionable as he manages an injury to his right hand. Grasu was seen Sunday with a cast wrapping the hand.

The Bears made the surprise move Sunday to place Kyle Long at right guard after preparing him to play left guard during training camp. Center Cody Whitehair slid in at left guard and Grasu took over center. Now, the Bears must figure out their options for an interior with Sitton and Grasu both uncertain for Thursday. Tom Compton and Bradley Sowell offer their backup plans.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is listed as doubtful as he manages a pectoral injury. Initially feared to be serious, the injury appears to be a week-to-week matter. Kwiatkoski didn’t practice during the short week at Halas Hall.

Safety Quintin Demps is officially listed as out after suffering a fracture in his right forearm in Sunday’s game. Adrian Amos will start in place of Demps, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. Amos started 31 games at safety over the last two seasons but lost his position to rookie Eddie Jackson, whom he’ll play alongside Thursday night.

The Bears didn’t list running back Jordan Howard on their injury report. He rushed for 138 yards Sunday despite playing through clear pain in his injured right shoulder.

The Packers have injury questions of their own on the offensive line. Tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari were both limited in Tuesday’s practice. Reserve tackle Kyle Murphy was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, joining Green Bay’s other key reserves in Don Barclay and Jason Spriggs.

Final walk-through for the Packers will be held late Wednesday afternoon in Green Bay, after which final game statuses will be announced.

