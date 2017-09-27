Cardinals’ Tommy Pham Has Beef With The Cubs

(CBS) Another footnote regarding hard feelings has been added to the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry.

It was before this four-game set between the teams started in St. Louis that Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham took issue with Cubs infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist taking delight in Chicago possibly clinching the NL Central at Busch Stadium. Pham responded after Zobrist said, “For a lot of the guys that have been around here for a long time it’s going to be very satisfying.”

“Better not ask me how I’m doing on the field,” Pham said before Monday’s series opener. “I don’t wanna be his friend now.”

Pham was still salty Wednesday but for a different reason — he thought he was intentionally hit by Cubs reliever Felix Pena after homering and singling earlier in the game. The Cardinals led 6-3 with no one on base and two outs in the bottom of the sixth at the time Pham was hit. He would leave the game with a left side contusion.

The Cardinals would go on to win 8-7, holding off the Cubs’ division clinching by at least one night. Pham has been one of St. Louis’ best players, hitting .310 with 23 homers and 73 RBIs.

Pham is back in the Cardinals’ lineup as they host the Cubs on Wednesday evening. St. Louis is 2.5 games back in the race for the second wild card.