Collector Opens Clock And Stained Glass Museum In Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new museum has opened in Evanston, showcasing hundreds of antique clocks and dozens of 19th century stained glass windows.
The Halim Time and Glass Museum is the culmination of 30 years of collecting by real estate developer Cameel Halim and his wife.
Halim said he and his wife began collecting clocks and other kinds of timepieces 30 years ago. Their five-story museum features 1,100 timepieces from around the world, some dating back to the 1600s.
“Me and my wife were really fascinated with time pieces, because of their history and beauty and mechanism,” he said.
Timepieces also include a grandfather clock containing both a dulcimer and a pipe organ, one of only eight known to exist in the world; as well as a collection of 18 century Chinese clocks.
“We have I would say the best collection of Chinese clocks outside the Forbidden City in China,” Halim said.
Halim said the collection also includes about 80 stained glass windows from “the best artists in the 19th century,” including Tiffany Studios.