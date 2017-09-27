Local Priest’s Mission Collects Emergency Supplies For Mexico, Puerto Rico

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mission of love begins late Wednesday or early Thursday as dozens of people head to Mexico from the Chicago area to help earthquake victims.
Father Jose Landaverde said his “Faith, Life and Hope Mission” in West Chicago used social media, Facebook and Twitter, to spread the word that emergency supplies were being collected for Mexico and for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. He also has set up a GoFundMe page to collect monetary donations.
“These donations are going to be in the hands of people who need it in Mexico and parts of Puerto Rico as soon as possible,” he said.
For Mexican relief, he said, 900 tons of food, water, clothing and medical supplies have been loaded on 30 semi-tractor trailers. He said he and about 55 volunteers will start the trek on Thursday to Mexico.
Fr. Landaverde said arrangements have been made to ship another couple of hundred tons of emergency supplies to Puerto Rico.
The priest credits Latino businesses with also being big contributors.