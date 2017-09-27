Robbery Victim Thrown In Lake Michigan Near Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (CBS) — A walk along the lakefront turned into a violent robbery Tuesday night, when a man was thrown into the lake near the Shedd Aquarium after he was mugged.
Police said the 23-year-old man was walking on the Lakefront Trail near the Shedd Aquarium shortly after midnight, when several men and a woman attacked him.
The attackers beat him, stole his cell phone and backpack, and tossed him into the lake.
The victim was able to swim to shore, and get out on his own. Paramedics arrived and took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening.
“It’s ridiculous that people could even think of doing something like that, but I don’t know, I have not felt any kind of insecurity running through here. I don’t know what it’s like at that hour of the night,” said Joe Piko as he was out for a run Wednesday morning on the Lakefront Trail.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.