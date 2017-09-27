Thomason: Sleepers & Daily Fantasy Value Plays For Week 4

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) As a reminder, this piece can be utilized for daily fantasy football and/or season-long leagues. The idea is to create one-stop show for sleepers at each position, no matter what league you’re playing. Best of luck to everyone in Week 4.

Quarterback

Andy Dalton, Bengals (at Browns) — Dalton was a popular sleeper pick for the 2017 season but has disappointed through the first two weeks. The Bengals blamed offensive coordinator Ken Zampese by firing him and promoting Bill Lazor. Dalton followed that move up by throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, leading the Bengals to a near upset of the Packers on the road. He gets a Browns defense that just allowed Jacoby Brissett to throw for 259 yards while amassing three total touchdowns. This should be a good spot for Dalton, and hopefully he’ll have John Ross back to add a speed element to the offense. (FanDuel: $7100; DraftKings: $5800)

Tyrod Taylor, Bills (at Falcons) — Taylor is one of the more underappreciated fantasy assets. He’s not loaded with a ton of weapons, but he continues to make do with his legs and efficiency. He threw for more than 200 yards and two scores against a tough Broncos’ defense and hasn’t had less than eight carries in any game this year. The Bills will need to keep pace with the high-powered Falcons offense, and that should mean a lot of Taylor, LeSean McCoy and Charles Clay. (FD: $7100; DK: $5300)

Running back

Chris Carson, Seahawks (vs. Colts) — Carson is seeing 63 percent of the touches on the season and 69 percent over the last two weeks. He seems to have run away with the lead role in Seattle, with C.J. Prosise playing a change-of-pace role. The Seahawks are coming home to play the Colts after losing 33-27 to the Titans. I’d expect Seattle to get back to its roots and pound the rock by feeding Carson. At his current price, he’s a solid value on FanDuel and good bet to score a touchdown with Seattle listed as early 13-point favorites. (FD: $6600; DK: $5400)

Chris Johnson, Cardinals (vs. 49ers) — The Cardinals are currently seven-point home favorites against the 49ers, and we know we typically want the running back on those home favorite squads. After Monday Night Football, this is definitely a risky play, but he did see the most carries and should be the favorite for a touchdown if and when that opportunity arises this week. (FD: $5900; DK: $4200)

Receivers

DeVante Parker, Dolphins (vs. Saints) — Parker did luck out last week with a touchdown on the last play of the game, but he also saw 10 targets and is averaging 80.5 receiving yards through two games. Next up is a Saints defense that only Cam Newton can make look good. Otherwise, they’ve been thrashed dating back to last year. Parker is by far and away a better deal on FanDuel than DraftKings, and there’s also the question of whether cornerback Marshon Lattimore will play for the Saints. Keep that in mind before making this selection. (FD: $6500; DK: $6700)

Marqise Lee, Jaguars (vs. Jets) — Lee has seen 19 targets in the last two weeks and hauled in 11 of them. He continues to be the safety blanket for Blake Bortles and gets an opportunity to square off against the Jets’ porous secondary this week. Even in an impressive performance by the Jets defense last Sunday, they allowed Dolphins receivers Jarvis Landry and Parker to combine for 14 receptions for 124 yards and a score. Since Allen Robinson went down with a knee injury, Lee has led Jacksonville in targets both weeks. The red-zone opportunities are there too, so touchdowns should follow. (FD: $6200; DK: $4500)

Tight end

Eric Ebron, Lions (at Vikings) — The Vikings have a great defense, but one area they’ve struggled in is covering tight ends. The Lions are going to have to find Golden Tate andc Ebron on the inside of this defense, because the perimeter is a challenge with Xavier Rhodes shutting down opposing receivers. Ebron has seen 12 targets over the last two weeks, so the looks have been there. (FD: $5300; DK: $3100)

Charles Clay, Bills (at Falcons) — The Bills are going to have to keep track with the Falcons and the game script sets up nice for the Buffalo passing game as eight-point underdogs. Clay is a favorite target of Taylor, averaging six targets per game,and scoring two touchdowns through three weeks. The Falcons rank sixth in DVOA against the tight end, but Clay will still see his fair share of opportunities regardless of the tough matchup. (FD: $5300; DK: $3700)

Just missed: Case Keenum, Eli Manning, Jacquizz Rodgers, Joe Mixon, Eric Decker, J.J. Nelson, Cameron Brate and Vernon Davis.

