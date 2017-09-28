Bookkeeper Accused of Stealing At Least 1.5M From Suburban Employer

Chicago (CBS) — A middle-aged bookkeeper has been charged with felonies, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her northwest suburban employer.
Barrington Police Chief David Dorn says a year long investigation determined Terry Norris, 49, had allegedly stolen at least 1.5 million dollars from the real estate developer she worked for. Dorn says his detectives only looked back at ten of the twenty years she worked at the company. He said Norris would allegedly write company checks to herself, to companies she owed money to and checks to family.
“Within (the company’s) software system, she would change the charge and sometimes the date of the expense, so it wouldn’t be detected in monthly meetings and to reflect legitimate vendors,” said Dorn.
He says the bookkeeper from Volo allegedly wrote 1,300 fraudulent checks.