Addison CTA Stop Evacuated After White Powder Reported On Red Line Train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Red Line train was evacuated, and CTA trains were bypassing the Addison ‘L’ station Thursday morning, after passengers reported seeing a white powdery substance on the train.
Police said the train and the Addison platform were evacuated around 8:30 a.m., as part of a hazardous materials response by the Police Department and Fire Department.
The CTA said a white powdery substance was reported on a Red Line train, and passengers were evacuated and directed to busses, or a shuttle service at the Addison stop.
Police and firefighters were investigating.