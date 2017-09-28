Bears, Packers Lock Arms During National Anthem

By Chris Emma–
GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS) — The Bears and Packers linked arms on their respective sidelines Thursday night for the national anthem at Lambeau Field.
Chants of U-S-A were loud through Lambeau Field as the American flag was unfurled prior to kickoff between the Bears and Packers, the first two teams to show symbolism during Week 4 of the season.
The Packers had encouraged their fans to join them in locking arms, though very few fans in attendance at Lambeau Field followed suit. The activism during the national anthem reached a larger scale last Sunday, two days after President Donald Trump made strong remarks against player protests.
Last week, the Bears locked arms on their sideline while the Steelers waited behind before emerging from the tunnel at the conclusion of the national anthem. The Bears have not had any players show an individual form of protest since former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started a movement of protests during the national anthem.\
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.