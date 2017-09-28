Rauner Signs Bill Providing State Insurance Coverage For Abortions

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation that would provide state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions.

The General Assembly controlled by Democrats approved the measure in May but delayed sending it to Rauner until Monday, in part because he has changed his mind about support of the plan.

“I understand abortion is a very emotional issue with passionate opinions on both sides,” Rauner said. “I sincerely respect those who believe abortion is morally wrong. They are good people motivated by principle.

“But, as I have always said, I believe a woman should have the right to make that choice herself and I do not believe that choice should be determined by income.”

As a candidate in 2014, Rauner said he would support expanding coverage for abortions. But last April he said he opposed the idea and said the state should focus on improving the economy.

The legislation also removes language in Illinois law that states a desire to criminalize abortion if a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing the procedure is overturned.

Democrats adopted that provision after President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to abortion.

“Thank you Governor Rauner for signing HB 40,” said Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO, Jennifer Welch. “With access to abortion under attack at the federal level, it is essential to make sure that women will have access to safe and legal abortion in Illinois.”

