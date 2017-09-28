Bulls Sign Bronson Koenig

(CBS) The Bulls have signed former Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig, they announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old Koenig went undrafted in June, then appeared in five games for the Bucks in Summer League before being released recently. The 6-foot-4 Koenig averaged 9.9 points per game and in his four years at Wisconsin and is the school’s all-time record 3-point record holder with 170 for his career.
Koenig is a longshot to make the roster. The Bulls have 13 guaranteed contracts, meaning there are two roster spots for those like Koenig to compete for. Point guard David Nwaba, who has a non-guaranteed deal, has an inside track to secure one of those two spots.