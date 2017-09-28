Burning Truck Hauling Corrosives Closes I-80/94, Prompts Evacuations

CHICAGO (CBS) — Interstate 80/94 was closed in both directions near Portage, Indiana, and some nearby businesses were being evacuated, after a truck hauling hazardous materials caught fire early Thursday.
Indiana State Police said a semi-trailer truck hauling corrosives caught fire in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near the Portage exit around 5:20 a.m.
The expressway was shut down in both directions after the crash, with westbound traffic diverted off at the Chesterton exit, and eastbound traffic diverted off at the Ripley Street exit.
Police said businesses north of the fire in the Ameriplex Industrial Center also were advised to evacuate, if needed. The corrosive in the truck has a 1/2 mile evacuation rdius.
State police also said local authorities were evacuating all homes within a half mile of the fire.