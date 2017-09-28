Person Of Interest Questioned In Fatal Melrose Park Stabbing

Chicago (CBS) — A person of interest is being questioned after one man was stabbed to death and another wounded early Sunday in west suburban Melrose Park.
Officers were called just before midnight to a home in the 1500 block of North Roberta Avenue, and found two people stabbed, according to Andrew Mack, spokesman for the village of Melrose Park.
Pedro L. Suarez, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The other victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for treatment according to Mack. That person’s age, gender and condition were not released Thursday morning.
Physical evidence was collected at the scene and is being analyzed, and Melrose Park police are questioning a person of interest, said Mack.
He said there is no apparent risk to the public.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)