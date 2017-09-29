Bears’ Danny Trevathan: No Malicious Intent On Brutal Hit On Packers’ Davante Adams

By Chris Emma–

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS) — Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan insisted he wasn’t acting maliciously on the ugliest play of his team’s 35-14 loss to the Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Trevathan explained that he was just trying to make a play in the moment when he charged and drilled Packers receiver Davante Adams with a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter. The hit that drew a personal foul penalty left Adams motionless on the field and necessitated a trip to a local hospital.

“You never wish that on nobody,” Trevathan said after the game. “You never want to see that. But this game is physical and it happens. Hopefully (the NFL) can see my half of it.”

On a third-and-goal from the 16-yard line, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Adams over the middle for an eight-yard completion. Adams was stood up by Bears safety Adrian Amos, then Trevathan came flying in with the crown of his helmet and knocked Adams’ head back.

Adams was left motionless on the field as Bears and Packers pushed and shoved around him. Medical personnel sprinted out to the field and quickly brought out the stretcher. Lambeau Field fell silent as Adams was taken off the field to an ambulance. He was conscious and had movement in all extremities upon being taken to the hospital for further evaluations.

After making the hit on Adams, Trevathan was pulled out of a scrum and jawing with Packers players. But then he saw that Adams was still motionless and noticed his mouthpiece down on the field.

“I told Danny that he was just playing football, trying to make noise and bang pads and stuff that we’re asked to do,” Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. “I knew there was no malicious intent behind it. He was just playing the game that he’s been playing since he was a young man.”

The ramifications were felt by the Bears on the scoreboard, as Rodgers connected to Jordy Nelson for a touchdown on the next play, a knockout punch by the Packers after the penalty.

It’s possible that Trevathan could be suspended for his actions. A fine is almost certain.

“I’m looking forward to just him being OK and seeing what the people got to say about the fine,” Trevathan said.

Trevathan plans to reach out through Randall Cobb, his former teammate at Kentucky, and get connected to Adams.

“I don’t wish bad on nobody, but I’m going to play lights out,” Trevathan said. “I’m trying to create havoc as a linebacker. But I don’t wish that on nobody.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.