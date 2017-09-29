Bears-Packers: Packers Roll Past Mistake-Prone Bears, 35-14 | Bernstein: Brutal Night For Bears, Viewers | Trevathan Insists No Malicious Intent On Brutal Hit On Adams | Emma: Glennon's Letdown Opens Door For Trubisky | Baffoe: Bears' Bad Football Disrespected The Flag | Gabriel: Time To Turn To Trubisky | Highlights

Bears Place Safety Quintin Demps On Injured Reserve

Bears safety Quintin Demps.
(Getty Images)

(CBS) Another Chicago Bear is on injured reserve.

The Bears on Friday placed safety Quintin Demps on IR, five days after he suffered a fractured arm in a win against the Steelers on Sunday. Demps didn’t play in Chicago’s 35-14 loss at Green Bay on Thursday night, as Adrian Amos returned to a starting safety role.

The Bears haven’t given a timeline for how long Demps will be out, though it’s believed he could be a candidate to return later in the season. Teams are allowed to bring two players off IR.

Demps has 12 tackles in three games this season.

