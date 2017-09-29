Economic Boost From Cubs’ Playoff Run Won’t Match 2016

Chicago (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs open their playoff series against the Washington Nationals in D.C. a week from today. A local consulting company is estimating the economic impact will be about $90 million in the Chicago area.

Tim Mahon of MDS Group says Cubs’ playoff economic impact will be down significantly from the $250 million spent last season. He said part of it is because the Cubs got off to a slow start this season after celebrating the team’s first World Series championship in 108 years.

“There’s been more of an emotional demand on fans and a less certain outcome,” said Mahon.

Another reason? The Cubs won it all last year after such a long wait.

“There was also a bit of a spending hangover. The impact was so significant last year because it wasn’t just financial event, it was a huge emotional event,” said Mahon. “Spanning generations and across all demographics.”

Mahon said ticket prices on the secondary market are nowhere near where they were last year. However the economic impact forecast could change if the Cubs make it to the World Series.