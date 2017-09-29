Some Websites Will Haggle On Your Behalf

(CBS) — You don’t have to haggle in person or on the phone to lower your bills or get refunds. Now, you can have someone do the haggling for you.

CBS 2 Cost Cutter Dorothy Tucker shows you how.

How much do you hate having to haggle for a cable bill?

“It’s awful. You don’t really have options,” says Andy Lomo.

But wait, Andy, you do.

Just connect your Comcast account, your Amazon account and a credit card or two and the website “AskTrim” will try to lower some of your monthly bills.

“We have a chatbot that tries to get you a lower rate on your cable or internet bill,” says CEO and Co-founder Thomas Smyth.

The website may be also able to cancel unused monthly subscriptions or get a price adjustment on that new thing you just bought.

“For our price patrol feature, for example, you’ll get a check in the mail,” says Smyth.

Three other websites — Billcutterz, Billshark and Billfixers — will also negotiate lower phone and cable rates as well as security system and satellite radio bills. They claim they can save you hundreds of dollars a year.

“That sounds great. I wasn’t aware of that,” consumer Samuel Sanders says.

Check to see if your credit card monitors purchases and refunds money if the price drops within a certain period of time.

“That would be pretty nice,” says Seth Gordon.

Fees for the bill-negotiation services run from about 25 percent to 50 percent of what they save you. If they don’t find savings, you aren’t charged.

Citibank’s “price rewind” service is free.

