Woman Followed, Sexually Assaulted Near Sheridan Red Line In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was sexually assault on Friday in the shadows on the CTA Sheridan Red Line station in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on the North Side.

The attacker reportedly followed her from the Red Line to the 1000 block of West Dakin. CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the lastest details.

Chicago Police’s latest crime stats show there have been 12 reported sexual assaults in the 19th District over the last 28 days. The lastest was reported Friday morning right next to the Sheridan Red Line stop – a busy area with a lot of stores and foot traffic, less than a half mile from Wrigley Field.

Chicago Police say a man approached a 28-year-old woman from behind around 4 a.m. Friday morning. He then forced her into her home where she said he sexually assaulted her and then ran away.

The incident was reported at the woman’s home near the intersection of Dakin Street and Sheridan.

“We are processing evidence, conducting interviews and looking for video that might be able to help us,” said First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro.

According to Chicago Police stats, sexual assaults are up 47 percent in the 19th District, year-to-date. In the last 28 days, 12 sexual assaults were reported. There were five during the same period last year.

Police are now looking at a black male suspect between the age of 25 and 35-years old with a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols in the area. As for the victim, she was taken to the hospital where she was treated. Police said she is expected to be released.