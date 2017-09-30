Free OD Prevention Kits To Be Given Out In The City, Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — It may come as news that the Chicago Recovery Alliance is giving out free Naloxone kits.
A simple needle and one milliliter vial at seventeen locations in the city and two in the western suburbs each week.
Counselor Peter Moinichen says that’s because the demographics of addiction have changed.
“Naloxone has become more visible because more people are overdosing in the north shore than have overdosed on the west side for years,” said Moinichen.
Current Illinois law allows distribution without prescriptions. And Moinichen says that’s good because users who OD are most likely to do so with other users who are not prudish about injections.
The price of the overdose-reducing drug Naloxone has increased dramatically for first responders, some of whom have discussed rationing its use. The Chicago Recovery Alliance says more sophisticated delivery systems are what’s driven up the price, as well as the sudden need for it in suburbs.
The organization hopes the kits will save dozens of lives.