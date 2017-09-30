National Weather Service Alerts To Be More User Friendly

CHICAGO (CBS) — Getting information from the National Weather Service could soon become less confusing.
Weather service communicates not just with local government and radio and TV stations but says the service’s Chris Miller in Lincoln, directly with you.
“Everybody that uses weather information, when that information is out there on social media or on a web page, we’re reaching a lot of different people,” said Miller. “The main point is that we want to get the message across. Is this going to be an inconvenience to those traveling? Or could this potentially be a situation like with an ice storm, where you may be without power for three, four, five days.”
There will be a simple advisory with bullet points specifics, rather than a dozen advisories, one for each condition.
The roll out starts Monday.