CTA Celebrates 70th Anniversary

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday marks the 70th anniversary since buses and trains began operating for the Chicago Transit Authority, and Chicagoans of all ages are celebrating accordingly.

To mark the occasion, the CTA is throwing a party by inviting customers and transit fans to a celebration Sunday in Daley Plaza. The festivities will include vintage bus and train rides, live music performed on CTA subway platforms and face-painting.

“It really is a trip back in time,” one onlooker said after seeing the vintage buses parked smack-dab in the middle of Daley Plaza.

Graham Garfield, the CTA’s general manager of customer information, said, “You see what CTA buses were like 30, 40, 50 years ago. But you also see the things that are constant. So you get a little bit of both in that experience.”

Garfield served as a tour guide on the CTA bus #8499, built back in 1960, which gave visitors a free ride around the city.

Time to take a trip down memory lane on our #8499 vintage bus! #cta70 pic.twitter.com/uV0VcdiaXw — cta (@cta) October 1, 2017

Javier Abasta is a self-proclaimed Chicago history buff, and said he wouldn’t miss the celebration. He also brought his family along.

“I want to share that with my daughter, and I want her to appreciate the city’s history so she can grow up to appreciate the city.”

Vintage cars arrive at 10:45! After u pick up your ticket at Daley Plaza, head on over to Clark/Lake to catch these lovely vehicles. #cta70 pic.twitter.com/z168O5k0VW — cta (@cta) October 1, 2017

The agency is selling commemorative paper CTA tickets as part of the anniversary celebration. People who attend Sunday’s free event also have a chance to win prizes and CTA gifts.

We’re handing out tix to ride on vintage trains & bus at the Community Connection bus at Daley Plaza! Don’t forget to pick up yours #cta70 pic.twitter.com/SFEqKP6Slm — cta (@cta) October 1, 2017

The CTA began operating Chicago’s train system, city buses and streetcars on Oct. 1, 1947.