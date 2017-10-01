CTA Celebrates 70th Anniversary

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday marks the 70th anniversary since buses and trains began operating for the Chicago Transit Authority, and Chicagoans of all ages are celebrating accordingly.
To mark the occasion, the CTA is throwing a party by inviting customers and transit fans to a celebration Sunday in Daley Plaza. The festivities will include vintage bus and train rides, live music performed on CTA subway platforms and face-painting.
“It really is a trip back in time,” one onlooker said after seeing the vintage buses parked smack-dab in the middle of Daley Plaza.
Graham Garfield, the CTA’s general manager of customer information, said, “You see what CTA buses were like 30, 40, 50 years ago. But you also see the things that are constant. So you get a little bit of both in that experience.”
Garfield served as a tour guide on the CTA bus #8499, built back in 1960, which gave visitors a free ride around the city.
Javier Abasta is a self-proclaimed Chicago history buff, and said he wouldn’t miss the celebration. He also brought his family along.
“I want to share that with my daughter, and I want her to appreciate the city’s history so she can grow up to appreciate the city.”
The CTA began operating Chicago’s train system, city buses and streetcars on Oct. 1, 1947.