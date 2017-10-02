Blackhawks Assign Vinnie Hinostroza To AHL Rockford

(CBS) The Blackhawks on Monday assigned forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the AHL Rockford Icehogs.
The 23-year-old Hinostroza had a solid training camp, but with some depth among their forwards, the Blackhawks had some tough decisions to make. Hinostroza appeared in 49 games for Chicago last season, registering 14 points (six goals, eight assists). He played in one of the team’s four playoff games. Hinostroza has appeared in 56 career games in the NHL.
As Hinostroza was demoted, young forwards Alex DeBrincat and John Hayden took the ice for practice Monday, a sign that they’ve made the roster out of camp. Additionally, Chicago placed wingers Jordin Tootoo and Tomas Jurco on waivers Monday, the Sun-Times reported.
The Blackhawks open the regular season when they host the Penguins on Thursday night.