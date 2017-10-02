Deadliest Mass Shootings In U.S. History

(CBS) — The mass shooting overnight in Las Vegas is the deadliest in U.S. history.

Here is a list:

Las Vegas, Nev., Route 91 Festival, 50+ dead, October 1, 2017: The suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a music festival from a hotel room window on the Las Vegas strip.

Orlando, Fla, Pulse nightclub, 49 dead, June 12, 2016: Omar Mateen, armed with an assault-type rifle and a handgun opened fire inside a crowded gay nightclub in Orlando in a rampage and hostage standoff that lasted three hours before he was killed in a gunfight with SWAT officers.

Blacksburg, Va., Virginia Tech, 32 dead, April 16, 2007: Seung-Hui Cho, 23, killed 32 people in two shooting scenes at a dorm and then in a classroom building on the Virginia Tech campus. He then killed himself.

Newtown, Conn., Sandy Hook Elementary School, 27 dead, Dec. 14, 2012: Adam Lanza, 20, opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 children and six staff members before killing himself. His mother, Nancy Lanza, was also found shot to death at their home.

Killeen, Texas, Luby’s Cafeteria, 23 dead, Oct. 16, 1991: Twenty-three people were killed and 20 more wounded when George Hennard opened fire at Luby’s Cafeteria. He then killed himself.

San Ysidro, Calif, McDonald’s, 21 dead, July 18, 1984: James Oliver Huberty, an out-of-work security guard, killed 21 people in a McDonald’s restaurant. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty.

Austin, Texas, University of Texas, 16 dead, Aug. 1, 1966: Charles Whitman killed his wife and mother, then opened fire from the clock tower at the University of Texas, killing 16 people and wounding about 30 others before he was shot and killed by police.

San Bernardino, Calif., 14 dead, Dec. 12, 2015: Syed Farook and his wife Tafsheen Malik opened fire on a meeting and holiday lunch for Farook’s colleagues, killing 14 in a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS. They died in a shootout with police hours later.

Edmond, Okla., 14 dead, Aug. 20, 1986: Pat Sherrill, 44, a postal worker who was about to be fired, shot and killed 14 people at a post office then killed himself.