Lockdown Lifted At Niles West High School

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lockdown was lifted at Niles West High School in north suburban Skokie after a police incident Monday afternoon.
The Skokie Police Department was contacted by the parent of a student shortly after 1 p.m. That parent’s student said a fellow classmate had brought a gun to school.
In response to the allegation, the high school was placed on lockdown while police investigated.
Skokie Police found the weapon in question: an Air Soft BB-type pistol. No injuries were reported.
Two juveniles have been detained in connection with this incident, police said.
Anyone with information or details related to the incident is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department by calling (847) 982-5900.